What happens in Colorado if a federal government shutdown occurs?

DENVER -- It is becoming increasingly more likely a federal government shutdown could take place Friday.

Democrats and Republicans have been struggling to come together to fund the government with many Democrats saying the government should be shut down unless a deal to protect DACA recipients is enacted.

Here is how a federal government shutdown would impact Colorado.

Denver Federal Center

The largest concentration of federal civilian employees outside of Washington, D.C. is located in Lakewood, Colorado. Many of the 6,000 employees would be forced to work without pay or stay home and not get paid during a shut down. Employees tell FOX31 during the last shutdown the money was never made up.

VA Hospital and benefits

The VA hospital would remain open as usual. That is because the VA is funded a year in advance. As for Veterans' benefits, those would also continue however during the last shutdown in 2013 warnings were issued benefits may be impacted if a shutdown lasted more than a couple weeks.

Social Security checks

Social Security checks will continue and the Social Security office in Denver will remain open. The office however may offer reduced services.

Rocky Mountain National Park

All National parks are expected to close. Estes Park would be impacted substantially with a decrease in tourists.

Gun background checks

The National FBI Background Check System would continue and gun purchases would be allowed.

Mail and the post office

The USPS says they would continue normal operations in the event of a government shutdown.

Military pay

Members of the military would be expected to work during a shutdown with no paycheck anticipated.

State employees

Some state employees are funded through the federal government. Governor Hickenlooper said his office is reviewing options.

“It will have an impact,” Hickenlooper said.

“We might have a government shutdown. When the government shuts down we have to go through our plans on who gets laid off based off of which positions are federally funded,” he added.