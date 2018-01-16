Some side roads in metro area remain icy after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Single-digit temperatures early Tuesday morning have side streets across the Denver metro area icy and dangerous for drivers.

Freezing rain that turned into ice caused dozens of accidents across the metro area on Monday and led to closures on state highways and interstates.

Side streets might not have been treated after the storm, and after temperatures plunged to near zero on Tuesday morning, it left icy conditions for drivers.

Many people will also try to warm up vehicles before driving. But puffing is illegal and it's an easy way for vehicles to get stolen.

Vehicle owners could get fined up to $60 if officers find unattended vehicles running with the keys inside.