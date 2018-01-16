Residents fight proposed pipeline to move water from Larimer County to Thornton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A fight over water in the Fort Collins area is heating up as dozens of angry residents protest a proposed water pipeline.

The city of Thornton hopes to build a pipeline that would take water out of Larimer County to supply the growing Denver suburb. Thornton bought rights to Poudre River water in the 1980s. Thornton officials believe their city will need that water by 2025— adding pressure to begin construction a water pipeline.

Dozens of Larimer County residents packed into a courthouse meeting room Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed project. Advocates at the meeting used the opportunity to rally people to support their cause.

“Myself and all my neighbors would be greatly impacted for quite a while,” one resident said.

Opponents to the pipeline construction are firmly against a city an hour’s drive south from taking water that’s practically in their backyard. The water, with rights belonging to Thornton, is held north of Fort Collins in retention lakes fed by the Poudre River.

There are community concerns over the potential impact the project might have on area wetlands and bird nesting areas. Residents are also worried about construction headaches and their property rights.

“I don’t want to have my property value go down,” one homeowner said at Tuesday’s meeting.

A spokesman for the City of Thornton said the city does not foresee acquiring anyone’s private property for the project in the area north of Fort Collins. Instead, the spokesman said the city will focus on right-of-ways along routes like Douglas Road in Larimer County.

Protecting the environment will be a top priority for the project as the city follows strict government regulations, according to the City of Thornton.

Grassroots advocacy group “No Pipe Dream” wants Thornton to take its water from the Poudre River south of Fort Collins. Thornton officials said the cleanest water for its residents will be the water that does not flow through Larimer County’s largest city.

“They’re impacting us up here,” a Larimer County resident said. “[Thornton doesn’t] have any concern for us. We’re not going to vote for Thornton people.”

Representatives from Thornton were not available to Larimer County residents at Tuesday’s meeting. A Thornton spokesman told FOX31 city officials met with Larimer County homeowners during previous meetings.