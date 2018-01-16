Releasing Golden Eagles into Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBUNE, KANSAS — About 4 hours east of Denver, along the Colorado-Kansas border, sits a tiny town named 'Tribune'.

It’s located on the Kansas side, but looks an awful lot like Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

“A lot of farm land, flat land,” said Ken Lockwood. “Perfect for a Golden Eagle release!”

Lockwood runs the Eagle Valley Raptor Center near Wichita, Kansas.

“We’re a rescue center for injured birds of prey,” he said.

Lockwood and his pal Rachel Bournival drove 5 hours out of their way to give new life to a Golden Eagle they had been rehabilitating for the past 6 months.

“They’re just some of my favorite birds and they’re majestic and it’s just great they let us in their world!” said Bournival.

The pair released the Golden Eagle in this location so it could fly across state lines into Colorado, where it will live a rich and fulfilling life.

“Colorado has a lot of prairie dog towns, jack rabbits - and that’s one of the top foods for Golden Eagles,” Lockwood explained.

