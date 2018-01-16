Police ask for help finding missing 84-year-old man from Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Police want help finding 84-year-old Juan Hurtado of Adams County. He was reported missing Tuesday evening and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert.

Hurtado needs to be on oxygen daily and he has an impaired mental condition. He was last seen in Golden at a gas station at 3 p.m. Tuesday and had not returned home to Adams County.

Description:

  • 5’8″ tall, 160 pounds
  • White hair, bald
  • Brown eyes
  • White Army veteran hat
  • Brown long sleeve shirt
  • Crème jacket
  • Blue jeans
  • Black shoes

Hurtado is driving a 2015 silver Toyota Rav-4 with Colorado license plate 945-ZQV.

If you see Hurtado, you’re asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 720-322-1313.