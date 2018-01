× One person injured in shooting on Iliff near I-225 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police responded to a shooting on East Iliff Avenue near I-225 Tuesday night.

They did not release many details other than one person was shot and was in “stable” condition at a hospital.

There were no suspects in custody, but an investigation in its early stages was underway.

Iliff was closed, but police didn’t expect the closure to last long.

This story will be updated as we get more information.