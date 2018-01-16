New traffic signals going in at 3 Denver metro intersections

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is resuming a project to replace traffic signals at three intersections in the metro area.

The project resumes Tuesday, after being temporarily shut down.

Crews will work at the intersections of Interstate 70 and Chambers Road, Interstate 25 and County Line Road, and CO-75 and Coal Mine Avenue.

Drivers should expect right-lane closures and lane shifts during the project. There will be some work done in the nighttime hours and temporary traffic stops when crews remove and replace the mast arms.

Normal working hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In some cases the hours will be extended, and may change due to weather.

The project includes removing the existing traffic signals at the intersections and installing new ones, as well as upgrading signing and striping, curb ramps, and storm drain outlet protection in these areas. It is a $1.1 million project.

It is expected to be completed by late spring.