New study suggests ‘pregnancy brain’ is real

DENVER -- Four out of five women report some sort or mental fogginess or forgetfulness during pregnancy.

They call it 'pregnancy brain,' 'baby brain' or 'mom-nesia.'

Some researchers have claimed it’s a myth, but a new study says pregnancy brain is real.

That’s something Caley Young already believed. The Aurora woman is 28 weeks pregnant and feeling pretty forgetful. “I ask the same questions over and over again,” Young said with a laugh.

The new research in the Medical Journal of Australia compiled data from 20 studies involving more than 1,200 women. The study found memory and other cognitive functions were poorer in the pregnant group.

Dr. Andrew Ross, an OBGYN at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, says it’s important to note, “The women who suffered that decline were still in the normal range, so it’s not an excuse to discriminate against pregnant women, or be mean to them.”

Researchers still don’t know for sure what could be causing the baby brain symptoms. To compensate for baby brain, Dr. Ross tells his patients to make lists and try to limit distractions when working.