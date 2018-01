DENVER — Macy’s Cherry Creek Furniture Gallery will not close but move to a new location within the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Macy’s announced it will close 11 more stores this year as part of its 2016 plan to downsize by 100 stores over several years.

The Macy’s spokeswoman did not say where in the shopping center the furniture gallery would relocate, saying an announcement will be made at a later date.