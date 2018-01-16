Local business offers to help veteran who can’t use half of his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A disabled veteran and his wife are stranded, living in half of their home thanks to a broken Stair lift. It's a mechanical chair that carries those who can’t walk up and down stairs.

Dawn Lucero contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after failing to find anyone who could repair the malfunctioning machine after the company that sold it to them went out of business.

She says as far as she knew, “The nearest person would be in New Mexico and that is ridiculous, so now we're stuck.”

Vince is a former Marine who served in the Vietnam War. His injuries left him unable to walk.

Dawn has had both hips replaced.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers approached H.E.S. Elevator Services in Denver which operates the Colorado Stair Lift Store about helping the couple.

The company, considered to be an expert Stair lift provider and service operation, didn’t’ hesitate to offer to check out the Lucero’s system to see if they could do anything to help.

The news of their kindness was a relief for Dawn, who said “you can't sit and suffer when there's an alternative.”

