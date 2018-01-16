Lawmakers reach agreement to keep Colorado nurses with out-of-state licenses working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The Colorado General Assembly is up against the clock to meet a Friday deadline to keep thousands of nurses employed.

Lawmakers appear poised to pass legislation allowing nurses with out of state licenses to keep working.

If lawmakers did not reach an agreement, potentially thousands of nurses would be out of job Friday.

The State Senate passed a measure keeping nurses employed last week while the State House procedurally passed the bill Tuesday.

“Health care does not stop at state lines and we need to ensure our nursing staff don’t have to either,” said Rep. Kraft-Tharp, D-Arvada, who sponsored SB18-027 in the House with Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland. “This current compact has been operational and successful for more than 17 years. Our bipartisan bill allows Colorado nurses to maintain their multi-state license and join the enhanced nurse licensure compact.”

Governor Hickenlooper signaled he would sign the legislation in a meeting with Capitol Reporters, including FOX31’s Joe St George, Tuesday.