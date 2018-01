Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To keep their guests from cheating on their New Year’s resolutions, Hard Rock Cafe Denver is launching a brand new, guilt-free beverage program, designed to utilize only the most authentic and fresh ingredients. Each of the four new cocktails created reflect the latest in mixology trends and feature house-made ingredients. Watch the segment to hear the bartender who sings opera as he is mixing drinks.

For more information call 303-623-3191 or click on Hardrock.com/cafes/Denver.