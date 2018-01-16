Federal Heights woman accused in death of father charged with murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The daughter of a man whose body was found inside a home in Federal Heights has been charged with first-degree murder, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Dayna Jennings, 44, was arrested Wednesday in the death of her father, 69-year-old William Mussack, whose remains were found inside a home in the 10000 block of Eliot Circle.

Jennings has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human body.

A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 15 in Adams County District Court.

Family and friends had been searching for Mussack for two weeks and notified authorities in late December.

Police executed a search warrant on the home on Wednesday where Mussack’s body was found.

The Federal Heights Police Department said Jennings and Mussack shared a house. Neighbors said Jennings’ boyfriend also lived at the home.