Family calls for stricter patient-discharge regulations at hospitals after death of son

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - A family is calling for stricter patient-discharge regulations at area hospitals. Their son, who they say has a history of mentally illness, signed himself out of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and was wandering the streets when he was hit and killed by a car.

The family told FOX 31 they are heartbroken. They say their son should not have been able to sign a release form and leave St. Anthony without their knowledge, but patients do have the right to AMA - which means they can leave against medical advice.

“He said I’m with the coroner’s office, and I just lost it. Because I couldn’t believe it. Then they told me he was in a hit-and-run and they left him in the road. It’s just horrifying,” Patricia D’Amico said.

Patricia D’Amico is trying to process the tragic death of her son, Kevin. She said he suffers from PTSD and mental illness. She was his full-time caregiver.

“He was just an amazing and funny guy. So many people loved him,” D’Amico said.

On Saturday night Kevin had a seizure and was admitted to St. Anthony Hospital. But the very next day, he signed himself out and left. His mother was in disbelief.

“I go, what do you mean he’s not here? They said well, he got up and walked out. How could he have done this? When I was there he couldn’t feed himself,” D’Amico said.

A few hours later Kevin was walking near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Florida Avenue when police say he was hit by multiple cars and died at the scene.

“He was not in his right mind,” D’Amico said.

“There’s no way he was capable of making a rational decision at all to walk out of that hospital,” Kevin’s sister, Stephanie McCarthy said.

The Problem Solvers took this concern to St. Anthony Hospital, but because of HIPPA laws, they said they cannot talk about this specific case. According to their Patient Bill of Rights, if a physician deems a patient of “sound mind” then that person can choose to refuse medical care and leave.

“That doctor knew him for four seconds,” D’Amico said. “Even if he read Kevin’s medical history he would know,” McCarthy said.

The Director of Communications for St. Anthony Hospital, Wendy Forbes, provided this statement:

“At Centura Health – St. Anthony Hospital, we believe that patients are in control of their health and their decisions about their health. We established a Patient Bill of Rights and Responsibilities derived from both Federal and State regulations which supports patients participating in all areas of their care plan, treatment, care decisions, and discharge. Unless the patient is determined to not have the capacity to think, reason, and understand for oneself, each patient is supported in these Rights and Responsibilities, including their decision to discontinue care. When a patient refuses any drug, test, procedure, or treatment, protocols are followed including informing a patient of the medical consequences of such a decision as well as getting signatures on required forms such as a Patient Leaving Against Medical Advise (AMA), where they accept the consequences of their decision.”

While nothing will bring Kevin back, ultimately Patricia and Stephanie believe they should have been notified about the discharge and want to see tighter regulations at hospitals so this doesn’t happen to another family.

“They might be an adult but they’re not capable of taking care of themselves. We’re the caregivers. We have to be involved in these conversations,” McCarthy said.

FOX 31: “If you had been notified, would Kevin still be here?

Patricia D’Amico: “Without question, without question.”

The family is also pleading with the public. If you saw anything leading up to the hit and run crash on Wadsworth, you are urged to call Lakewood police at 303-987-7111.