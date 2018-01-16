Wind chills plunge below zero; dry conditions return through Friday, then weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a cold morning on Tuesday with temperatures in the single digits in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, and wind chills plunging below zero.

The low at Denver International Airport was minus-4, one of the coldest mornings of the winter.

Wind chill readings were also below zero, including minus-11 at DIA and Centennial, minus-18 at Holyoke and minus-21 in Fort Morgan.

After some light snow on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sunshine will return with highs reaching the mid-30s by the afternoon.

The mountains can expect highs in the 20s with sunshine.

It will remain dry through Friday, with significantly warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be 60 to 65 on both days.

The record high on Friday is 68. It's essentially the warm before the storm as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with wave clouds.

Snow is likely this weekend across Colorado. The storm system favors the mountains, but it also might produce accumulating snowfall in Denver.

The best chance across the Interstate 25 corridor is Saturday night through Sunday morning.

There will be 6-12 inches at the ski areas and temperatures will drop significantly between Saturday and Sunday.

