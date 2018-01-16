Denver in its 3rd least snowy season to date

DENVER — The current snowfall season is the third least snowy on record for the city since the late 1800s.

The years 1888-89, 1944-45, and 2017-18 are the top three on the list of lowest snowfall totals through mid-January. This year’s total a meager 7.5 inches, which is only 31% of the average.

1888-89 never really recovered. That season ended with only 21.3 inches and is Denver’s least snowy season recorded.

Whereas 1944-45 had a very snowy April to push that season to over 51 inches, nearly normal.

In an average year, Denver will have 57 inches of snowfall. It should be noted that Denver has had four different measurement locations for snowfall. From the 1800s to 1949 snow was measured at two sites Downtown, then at Stapleton International Airport, and then at DIA starting in 2008.

The window of opportunity may be about to open to allow snowfall for Denver.

The second half of January and the first week or two of February may produce more chances for snowfall for the city. The storm track is likely to be more active during that time, so fingers crossed.

The next system to impact the area, snowfall included, will be this weekend.

