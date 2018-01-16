Dave Matthews Band to perform 2 shows at Fiddler’s Green in August

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Dave Matthews Band will return to Colorado for the first time in six years, it announced Tuesday.

The popular rock band will play two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Aug. 24 and 25.

Tickets costs $45.50 to $115 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. A presale is live for members of the band’s fan club.

There will be a Citi card member presale from 10 a.m. on Jan. 30 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Each ticket order comes with a copy of the band’s new album when it’s released.