Colorado ranked as second-best state for retirees

Last year, Colorado ranked No. 5, behind Florida, Wyoming, South Dakota and South Carolina.

WalletHub ranked states in affordability, quality of life and health care.

It also looked at individual metrics that included tax rates, access to entertainment, crime rates, and health care costs and outcomes.

Colorado ranked No. 23 in affordability, No. 8 for quality of life and No. 2 in health care.

Rounding out the top 10 after Florida and Colorado are South Dakota, Iowa, Virginia, Wyoming, New Hampshire, Idaho, Utah and Arizona.

The worst state to retire to, according to the survey, is Kentucky, followed by New Jersey, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Arkansas.