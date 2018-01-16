Coloradans head to Washington to fight for DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- DACA discussions continue in Washington and here in Colorado. Nine Coloradans are now back after a trip to Washington, DC.

The group flew into the nation's Capitol and met with Colorado's members of Congress. They met with a number of representatives like Diana DeGette, Jared Polis and Ken Buck.

Marco Dorado was on the trip. He talked about their meeting with Rep. Buck. "He went as far as to reassure us that we could be at ease, that we could relax."

"For them to see our faces, our emotions, our stories, and to actually really take the time and hear our stories was really incredible," Daniela Gomez-Castro said.

The group was pleased with the responses from elected leaders, but still left D.C. with mixed emotions.

"There`s still a lot of anxiety around what we`re feeling, because of the fact, that it`s just so uncertain," Dorado said.

​The recipients FOX31 interviewed, want Congress to come up with a policy that gives undocumented immigrants a permanent fix and path to citizenship. The current policy is only for a couple of years.

Even though the USCIS started to accept DACA applications again, a permanent fix and the March 5th deadline are still ahead. That's exactly why DACA recipients say they continue to fight. 17,000 dreamers call Colorado home.