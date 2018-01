VAIL, Colo. — A body was found in a creak near the base of Vail Ski Resort on Tuesday morning, the Vail Police Department said.

Police said the body was found in Gore Creek near Lionshead.

The name, age and gender of the person who died has not been released. Police have not said if they suspect foul play.

Skiers who need to use the Lionshead access point were rerouted through Vail Village, Golden Peak or Cascade. The Lionshead access areas reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

