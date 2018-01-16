Big warm-up this week before snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures started out very cold across eastern Colorado this morning. Denver International Airport recorded -4°, one of the coldest mornings of the season so far.

Sunshine helped warm our temperatures into the 30s this afternoon. Tonight will stay calm and clear on the Front Range with overnight lows dropping into the teens.

Temperatures will warm up each day through Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s on Wednesday and will reach the low 60s on Thursday and Friday with dry conditions each day.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be close to record highs. The record to beat on Thursday is 65° set in 1920 and is 68° set in 1986 on Friday.

High temperatures will fall to the 30s by Saturday as our next storm system moves in. Snow will start in the mountains Saturday afternoon and will reach the Front Range by late Saturday and into Sunday.

This storm system could bring big travel impacts, especially in the mountains where 6-12 inches of snow are possible. It is also possible to see a few inches of snow on the Front Range but this storm system is still far away so changes are possible.

Check back with us for details on this weekend's storm as it gets closer.

