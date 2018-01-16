Aurora VA hospital on track for August opening, congressman says

AURORA, Colo. — After years of delays and claims of gross mismanagement, the new Veterans Affairs medical center in Aurora is scheduled to open in August, Rep. Mike Coffman said on Tuesday.

Coffman said that the Department of Veteran Affairs notified him that they plan to open the hospital on Aug. 11.

Just got notification from the @DeptVetAffairs that they plan to open the #VAHospital in #Aurora on 8/11/18. Stay tuned for tomorrow's oversight hearing. #CO06 — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) January 16, 2018

A House hearing will take place on Wednesday in which the VA which will discuss the over-budget and delayed hospital. Coffman is expected to be a vocal participant in the hearing.

The total cost of the hospital will be around $2 billion, according to a congressman Phil Roe.

“We are going to look back at the entire process where it is and how it got to what it is. This was a hospital that first came online at $600 million. It looks like it is going to be north of $2 billion,” Roe said.

The hospital will likely open incomplete and understaffed. The complex features 12 buildings covering 1.2 million square feet of space.