Aurora toddler survives long fall off apartment balcony

AURORA, Colo. — A 2-year-old Aurora boy cheated death and now his family, friends and doctors are calling him a miracle.

Messiah Galligan fell more than 20 feet off of the third story balcony of an apartment complex and onto concrete. He survived a fractured skull, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“They say he’s very blessed. There were angels that had him. It was God that had him wrapped in his wing,” said the toddler’s mother, Shaoni McClain.

Messiah somehow slid through the slats on a railing while his mom and aunt were moving a headboard up the stairs.

He was knocked unconscious. Bashaa Belt lives next door and heard the screaming. She’s the one who called 911.

“I was freaking out and really hoping he was OK. He had a huge bump on the back of his head,” said Belt.

The family and neighbors now want their landlord at the Redsky Apartments to rebuild the railing with smaller gaps.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers discovered the 7-inch gaps are not up to current code, which allows for gaps around four inches wide. However, the wider gap was allowed when the railing was first built in 1979, and so the building is grandfathered in.

“I feel like if one of us adults fell down there, I don’t think we would make it,” said McClain.

Messiah was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

The property manager referred FOX31 to a lawyer for comment.