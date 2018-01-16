57-year-old pedestrian hit by several vehicles, found dead in Lakewood street

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was hit by multiple vehicles and found dead in a street late Sunday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said 57-year-old Kevin Damico of Denver was hit by more than one vehicle at South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Arkansas Place about 10:20 p.m.

Damico was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said some of the vehicles that hit Damico’s body stopped and remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives. Police added they are not sure if the vehicles that stopped initially hit Damico.

Detectives are continuing to investigate in an attempt to identify a suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.