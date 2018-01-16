4 South Carolina officers shot after domestic violence call

YORK, S.C. — Four officers, including three deputies, were shot and wounded while responding to a domestic call in South Carolina early Tuesday.

York County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call about 10 p.m. Monday near York, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said.

Berry said deputies told him the suspect had left the home by the time officers arrived.

During the initial search for the suspect early Tuesday, a York city officer who had a police dog with him was shot and wounded, Berry said. There was no immediate word on whether the dog was hurt.

As officers later searched some woods, deputies were met by a barrage of gunfire, Berry said, and three deputies were hit. The suspect also was wounded.

The suspect had several “long guns,” Berry said. He did not know the specific type of weapons.

All four officers, as well as the suspect, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Berry said.

There was no word on their condition. Sheriff Kevin Tolson was at the hospital Tuesday morning, Berry said.

“We could really use your prayers. We could really use your thoughts,” sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said during a news conference.

Faris also had no word on the officers’ conditions. He did not immediately respond to messages for additional information.

Berry said a SLED helicopter and agents assisted in the search and investigation. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also were helping with the case.

The suspect’s name has not been released. Berry said all of the officers involved and the suspect are white men.

York is about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte.