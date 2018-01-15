Thousands turn out for MLK Day marade despite snow, icy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A few thousand people braved snow, icy streets and sidewalks, and cold temperatures for the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. marade in Denver on Monday.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, and U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter and Mike Coffman were some of the dignitaries in attendance at City Park.

In a speech, Bennet said King understood that “all men are created equal was never a guarantee. It was a promise that each generation has to work to fulfill.”

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb said he wouldn’t talk “about that white nationalist in the White House" in reference to President Donald Trump.

“If we can survive slavery, we can survive that man in the White House," he said.

The marade, a combination of a march and a parade, then went down Colfax Avenue toward Civic Center Park where a program will be held.

Colfax Avenue was closed to traffic during the marade. Officials put down sand along the icy route to help reduce the danger.

MARADE: Sen. Michael Bennet addressing chilled crowd at MLK memorial in City Park. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/qu0kE8G3gL — jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 15, 2018