Wind chills fall below zero for tonight

DENVER — Today’s snowfall amounted to a range of 0 to 3 inches with the highest totals in Fort Collins; Denver’s total was 0.7 inches.

Now we focus on the cold that sinks in for the night. Wind chill advisories are in place for the eastern counties where the feels like temperatures will range from 10 to 20 below zero.

Wind chills may drop to 15 to 20° below zero in the advisory area.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/K9mQWk544h — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 15, 2018

Temperatures around the metro area will drop to near zero and that’s not accounting for the wind chill. So, your kiddos will have to be bundled up for their way to school in the morning.

With sunshine, Tuesday will hit the 20s and 30s across the area. Denver will hit 34 for the high.

The warm-up starting Tuesday will head into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Thursday and Friday. Now that’s a warm-up!

The warm end of the week will not carry into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be far colder with chances of snow and freezing drizzle.

