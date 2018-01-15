SUV crashes through front doors of Denver church

DENVER — An SUV barreled through the front doors of a church in east Denver on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at St. James Catholic Church at 1311 Oneida St. just before 9 a.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries and there was no structural damage to the building.

One worker who was vacuuming inside the church at the time of the crash suffered an ankle injury but will be OK, police said. Parishioners said it was a miracle no one was seriously injured.

Roads in the Denver metro area were snowy and icy on Monday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SUV crashes thru front door of St James Catholic Church. Members of the church say it's a miracle nobody was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/14T7kCREMn — Mike Roberts (@mrokdvr) January 15, 2018