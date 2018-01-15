Cold front delivers light snow, freezing drizzle, plunging temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A backdoor cold front arrived Monday morning, bringing colder temperatures and light snow to the Denver metro area.

Air temperatures will throughout the day to the mid-20s and into the teens by Monday night.

Snow showers also develop with 1 inch or less of accumulation in Denver, and 2 inches possible in Boulder and the foothills.

Freezing fog is also possible. Wind chill values will be near zero. The morning and evening rush hours could be slick.

The mountains can expect snow showers near the Continental Divide with 1 inch or less of accumulation. Temperatures will fall east of the Divide with highs in the 20s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs around 32 across the Front Range.

A big warmup for Thursday and Friday with highs around 60.

It will be the the warm before the storm as snow appears likely for Saturday across Colorado. That storm departs on Sunday.

