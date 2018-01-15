Lawmakers to debate 25 cent plastic bag tax in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The use of plastic bags at grocery stores have come under heavy scrutiny in recent years - it's estimated Americans use 100 billion each and every year.

Some cities and states have banned the use of them all together, including many Colorado towns like Vail and Telluride.

Now Colorado State lawmakers will debate a measure to tax the use of plastic bags across the state. Money raised will go toward affordable housing.

"Affordable housing is the number one issue on people's minds," Rep. Paul Rosenthal, a Denver Democrat and sponsor of the Bill, said.

"This bill would kill bill two birds with one stone, we'll have funds for affordable housing around the state and call attention to the overuse of plastic bags," Rosenthal added.

The measure would work like this.

Any time someone goes to a grocery store they would be asked if they need plastic bags. If the answer is yes, a 25 cent tax would be applied. The tax would cover any and all bags needed.

At Safeway in Denver, Jaime Miller says the measure would force him to use reusable bags.

"I have bags at my house that I could of carried here..and I didn't," Miller said.

If you like the idea of this bill -- don't get too excited.

Republicans have already expressed opposition and their position is crucial since they control the State Senate.

"It's a terrible idea we need to stop telling people what to do in this building," Rep. Patrick Neville, Republican leader in the House, said.

The bill's full text is available here.