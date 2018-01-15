Large crowd expected for annual MLK Day marade in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Organizers are hoping the weather does not have a great impact on this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day marade.

The combination of march and parade is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at City Park on Denver's east side.

Organizers said they are anticipating a large turnout, in part because of the current political climate.

Despite the cold and snow in years past, the marade has drawn more than 30,000 people.

And this year, organizers said they have been swamped with calls from groups of people who say they will be turning out to show their support and displeasure over the discord and divisions caused by the Trump administration.

This event, they say, is about the spirit of King and unity.

“We’ve gotten a good vibe of people reaching out," marade organizer Shyretta Hudnall said. "We want to volunteer, we want to be involved not necessarily out of anger, more I want to be a part of community and we are not happy with the division.

“The climate has caused people to come together and look at themselves and not allow some negative devices trying to divide us to win."

The marade will follow the traditional route from City Park down Colfax Avenue going west downtown to Civic Center Park.

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with the step-off at 10:45 a.m. The program at Civic Center Park goes from about noon to 1 p.m.

Colfax Avenue will be closed to traffic during the marade.