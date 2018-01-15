× La Nina peaks this month and opens a window

COLORADO – La Nina peaks this month then we transition to a Neutral phase heading into Spring. This could have an important impact on Colorado’s snowpack. I believe it could stack the odds in our favor.

Last Friday’s storm system overdelivered “blower powder” to the Central and Northern Mountains on a northwest flow. Snowfall amounts beat all forecasts. Ratios were 20:1 with perfect dendritic growth. A classic La Nina flavored setup. I believe we could see a couple more events like this in the next 4-5 weeks.

What is La Nina? Simply put it’s cooler than normal water in the south Pacific near the Equator. See today’s temperature anomaly map below where I highlighted the cooler than normal water. Right now water temperatures in the south Pacific are as cool as they’re going to get. Within the next few weeks they’ll start to warm according to the latest computer guidance.

I believe our window for best snowfall and colder temperatures in Colorado occurs the last week of January and the first three weeks of February. After that the window may disappear and abnormally warm air potentially covers most of the West.

Bottom line, look for improving ski conditions in the next 4-5 weeks.