How much to save for retirement at every age

DENVER -- The start of the year is a great time to take a look at your financial goals.

Danielle Bilbruck is a self-employed marketing consultant who is trying to save about ten percent of her salary this year. But with rent and student loan payments, it’s tough for the Denver millennial.

“I just have much more pressing bills,” Bilbruck said.

So how can she stay on track? Shelley Ford, a financial advisor at the Pelican Group at Morgan Stanley, says there is a simple formula to help guide you.

She says by age 30, you should have one year’s salary saved in a retirement account.

By age 67, you should have ten times your salary saved.

“We have no idea where social security is going to be going, we know that health care just continues to go up and up and up,” Ford said. “We have to save for ourselves.”

Those target numbers may seem daunting, but she says it’s a lot easier if you start early, and make saving automatic, either through your 401k plan or on your own.

For example, if you skip the pricey coffee shop and save $14 a week, you will save $728 a year. With 6% interest, if you did that for 20 years you’ll have $29,114

If you did that for 30 years, you’d have $61,735.

Ford says we need to make saving a priority. “Most people don't save enough, period.”