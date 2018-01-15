× Heros and Halos: A Tribute to Veterans

Who: The Denver Hospice

What: Heros and Halos: A Tribute to Veterans

When: Saturday, June 9th from 6-9:30 pm

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum (click for map)

FOX31 Denver, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to support this year’s Heros and Halos: A Tribute to Veterans. This event that our friends at The Denver Hospice put on to honor and preserve the legacies of our Colorado Veterans is one of Colorado’s marque veteran-focused fundraising events.

This new signature event is held to raise funds to support the veterans program at The Denver Hospice. Over a third of the patients at The Denver Hospice are veterans and through their program, they ensure that our veterans have access to their specific needs and quality care.

Join for an incredible night of emotion as our Colorado veterans are highlighted and honored for a great cause. The evening kicks off with a reception and will be followed by dinner, music and a program that includes the keynote speaker, and father of Peyton Manning, Archie Manning. This event guarantees to leave you inspired by the end of the night and ensures that your attendance will make a difference in a veterans life.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.