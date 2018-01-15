Girl Scouts hoping to change smoking law in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A troop of Girl Scouts from Aurora have proposed an ordinance for not smoking in a vehicle while a minor is present.

“We are working on our Silver Award project and, tonight, we would like to propose some future ordinance for not smoking in a car with a minor present,” said Girl Scout Troop #60789 during a Sept. 25 Aurora City Council meeting.

The troop proposes that it comes with a $150 fine which would be raised by $50 for each offense and a minimum of 48 hours of community service.

The girls came up with the idea while trying to earn the Silver Award, an award given to middle school-aged Girl Scouts that develop a project to benefit the community.

This ordinance would be for the city of Aurora, but eight states have similar laws have passed.

Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia all have variations of the law that differ in how old the minor can be.

The ordinance proposed by the Girl Scouts in Aurora would make it illegal to smoke in the vehicle with anyone under 18 years old.