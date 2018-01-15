Live updates: Freezing drizzle, icy roads cause several accidents in Denver metro area

DENVER — Several accidents caused by icy road conditions were reported across the Denver metro area on Monday morning.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed both directions of Interstate 70 between Aurora and Bennett.
Several accidents were reported, including on Highway 85 at 136th Avenue and on Interstate 25 between Ridgegate and Castle Pines.
Several people were ejected in a crash on Interstate 70 near Strasburg.
Northbound Interstate 225 was closed in Aurora between Parker Road and Interstate 70 because of icy roads.
Several cities went on accident alert, including Aurora and Broomfield.
If you're thinking of going out for a morning drive, you may want to think again… Traffic is a mess all around town #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/PcktntOf0T
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
Yes is it. Many of our officers are busy helping at crashes, resources are limited. We’re asking people to stay off I-225.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018
So much freezing rain that our mast is stuck up! Just remember that when you head out to drive this AM! https://t.co/pwfNG7O5tw
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 15, 2018
WB Orchard Road closed at Tower for crash. For our safety and yours, please understand the roads are not wet, they are ICY. pic.twitter.com/uHNnF58j6x
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 15, 2018
All lanes EB Arapahoe at Jordan are closed for a crash. Alternate route or just stay in! pic.twitter.com/rhRbBbEupm
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 15, 2018
Our live truck: Just one of the casualties of this nasty weather right now. @MeaganFOX31 @DrewEngelbart @DutraWeather @SamBoik updating conditions minute by minute while the other stations are in pre-recorded network morning shows. @KDVR https://t.co/ruQ9vx1z4v
— Jennifer Brockman (@jenbrockchalk) January 15, 2018
This is super helpful thank you! https://t.co/NFabitxybX
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
We are directing resources to close the highway. With dozens of ways to get on the highway it’s impossible to close it in an instant.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018
Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Drizzle until 10 am this morning Denver metro area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/fPgGWTfLS9
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2018
#TrafficAlert: Arapahoe Rd closed EB at Jordan Rd due to an accident. Officers are on scene trying to clear the accident. pic.twitter.com/0DmXVDINgg
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018
Crash blocking left two lanes SB I-25 @ C-470
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018
All lanes reopened NB I-25 @ Arapahoe after crash clean-up
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018
***IMPORTANT*** Several accidents and road closures.
CLOSED: I-25 North of Arapahoe. Accident blocking four… https://t.co/KD9HFUnoRW
— Meagan O'Halloran (@MeaganFOX31) January 15, 2018
Our snow later this morning is going to cover up all this ice. That doesn't mean the ice is gone. Be careful! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/YZclguTc8P
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) January 15, 2018
Do you need to go work?? Be ready Denver roads can leave you with some fancy moves pic.twitter.com/AzJdt2mc21
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) January 15, 2018
New highway crash, SB I-25 near C470 blocking 2 lanes #cotraffic
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
The City of Thornton is on accident alert pic.twitter.com/dGhnnk44kA
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) January 15, 2018
WX: Ice melt not enough to beat slick conditions this AM. Roads/walks EXTREMELY slick. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/CzQlCx6h5t
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 15, 2018
Airlines are deicing this morning. Light snow on the paved surfaces. #cowx pic.twitter.com/CKuDdt3e5G
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 15, 2018
Your morning Denver Metro traffic report: pic.twitter.com/WjVKKTgicS
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
Traffic: Northeast Denver, Montbello and Green Valley Ranch are on Accident Alert until 9:00 a.m. The road conditions are very icy. Please be careful. pic.twitter.com/XVqd71Iv9O
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2018
Rare morning underway with an ice storm hitting Denver. @DENAirport sent this photo out: pic.twitter.com/SF5VLGE5f7
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 15, 2018
Whoops… this is a mess too along with the roads. The closure on I-225 from Parker Rd to I-70 has tripped up the computer… pic.twitter.com/LXBShVRS9E
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
All lanes have reopened on I-25 NB at Arapahoe Rd, but keep it slow out there! ICY ROADS causing a huge mess all throughout the metro #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/X0BP1n4W8E
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
Like many other areas @CentennialGov is now in accident alert, as are unincorporated areas east of Gun Club in @CSP_CastleRock jurisdiction. No injuries or impairment? Exchange info, file a report in the next days. pic.twitter.com/EPyxzxdFBA
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 15, 2018
Downtown roads are iced up and slick. Do not let the lack of snow on the roadways fool you. Take your time as you travel to the MARADE. We care about your family's safety! Arrive alive!
O1
— CSP ESU (@CSP_ESU) January 15, 2018
Crash NB I-25 @ Arapahoe,only right lane getting thru
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018
4 lanes blocked NB at Arapahoe @ch2daybreak #cotraffic @DenverTimesaver pic.twitter.com/4xKPB9ShqX
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) January 15, 2018
UPDATE: SB lanes are now closed. There is a FULL CLOSURE of I-225 in both directions from Parker Rd to I-70. Aurora is on Accident Alert. https://t.co/sSZOFry68M
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018
#BREAKING Multiple car accident on Parker Road just North of Broncos Park Way. Parker road NB down to one lane in the area. #Cotraffic pic.twitter.com/X6I3sBHx4A
— Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) January 15, 2018
Now BOTH directions of 225 are closed from Parker Rd to I-70 #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/XEuITLMzlq
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) January 15, 2018
Traffic in Weld County: Numerous slide-offs, dispatcher says up to a 2 hour wait time for a tow truck.
— Northern News Net (@NorthernNewsNet) January 15, 2018
My icy forecast today: https://t.co/bwBPp3ZPgy
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) January 15, 2018
Multiple vehicle collisions continue to occur across the south metro area, including one at Lincoln and Zenith Meridian involving a vehicle on fire.
If you must drive this morning please allow for extra space and anticipate black ice. pic.twitter.com/VDTmF2KPtc
— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 15, 2018
Freezing drizzle icing our live truck. Mast will not come down. We’re immobile! Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/jckW77UH7v
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) January 15, 2018
Closure US 85 @ 136 Ave (mm 38) S of Brighton both directions;No est time of reopening;Use alt rtes
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018
Closed I-70 both directions;From Aurora to Bennett MM 316-299;No est time of reopening
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 15, 2018
#TrafficAlert: FULL CLOSURE OF I-225 NB between Parker Rd and I-70. Alternate Routes advised. pic.twitter.com/mUG4kFEzjV
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018
#TrafficAlert: There are accidents everywhere this morning. Roads are VERY icy. Take your time getting where you are going. Please drive #SlowAndSerious pic.twitter.com/0fafPPv5V7
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 15, 2018
HUGE problems around the area. This is new NB I25 at Arapahoe @ch2daybreak #cotraffic @DenverTimesaver pic.twitter.com/h69Jh7Trt5
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) January 15, 2018
Update for I-25 between Castle Pines and Ridgegate – 1 person injured and transported to the hospital. All of the other collisions have been checked and are non-injury.
— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 15, 2018
South Metro is checking on multiple vehicle collisions along I-25 northbound and southbound between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. Firefighters reporting black ice and dangerous driving conditions, be careful out there! Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yaDnvWi4mj
— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 15, 2018
Check your route at https://t.co/Zfq9tStYwk to know the conditions before you venture out today. Spoilers: it’s going to be slow and take a longer time. Please HAVE PATIENCE! pic.twitter.com/xbU6JwW0mQ
— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 15, 2018