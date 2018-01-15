Live updates: Freezing drizzle, icy roads cause several accidents in Denver metro area

DENVER — Several accidents caused by icy road conditions were reported across the Denver metro area on Monday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed both directions of Interstate 70 between Aurora and Bennett.

Several accidents were reported, including on Highway 85 at 136th Avenue and on Interstate 25 between Ridgegate and Castle Pines.

Several people were ejected in a crash on Interstate 70 near Strasburg.

Northbound Interstate 225 was closed in Aurora between Parker Road and Interstate 70 because of icy roads.

Several cities went on accident alert, including Aurora and Broomfield.