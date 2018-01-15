Flight from Denver to Hawaii diverted after toilet troubles on plane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- Toilet troubles in the sky caused a United Airlines from Denver to Hawaii flight full of passengers to divert back to land when they were half way over the Pacific Ocean.

The issue doubled the flight time and cut passenger’s vacations short.

“Everyone was disgusted,” United Airlines passenger, Rich Anderson said.

United Flight #1219 departed Denver at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday. It was scheduled to be a direct flight to Hawaii.

Rich and Kristin Anderson were heading to the island of Kauai to celebrate their wedding anniversary but when they were halfway over the Pacific Ocean, there was a disturbing announcement.

“We were probably three hours from Hawaii and they announced that the toilets were all full,” Kristin Anderson said.

The pilot told passengers the toilets had not been serviced in Denver.

They were forced to double back and land in San Francisco to fix the problem. The situation meant the scheduled flight time went from eight hours to more than sixteen hours.

“The pilots failed. They didn’t do their job. This should not have happened. This was human error. There was no act of God. There was no weather, this was just human error,” Rich Anderson said.

Earlier in the flight, Anderson tried to use one of the bathrooms but it was locked.

“They had locked them. I had gone back part way through to the bathroom and one of them was locked. The flight attendant said that one is not working. I think they were locking them as they were filling up.”

United Airlines issued this statement to passengers:

“I am very sorry that our lavatories had reached capacity while Flight 1219 was en route to Lihue. A decision was made to turn back and land in San Francisco where arrangements were made to change planes. I can appreciate that this experience was disappointing and unpleasant. We regret the unexpected delay and inconvenience this caused you. Your satisfaction is important to us so I hope you will accept our offer of apology on the next screen. We welcome the opportunity to provide better service for you the next time you fly with United.” Sincerely, Sherri Hermance,

Customer Service Solutions

Supervisor, ProTeam

United Airlines

United Airlines is offering 10,000 bonus miles or a $200 dollar travel voucher to affected passengers. But the Anderson’s said that is not fair compensation, given everything they went through.

“Bottom line is they ruined a lot of people’s vacations yesterday. They gave us a really crummy start. There were a lot of elderly people and people with little tiny kids,” Rich Anderson said.

KDVR also has calls and emails into United Airlines to see why the lavatories were not properly serviced in Denver before the flight was cleared for takeoff.