Daybreak Delights: Coconut Panna Cotta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Coconut Panna Cotta (Dairy Free)

What you Need

1 can (13.5 oz) Full Fat Coconut Milk

1 Tbsp Honey

1 tsp Grand Marnier

1 & 1/2 tsp (One Packet) gelatin

2 Tbsp Boiling Water

What to Do

In a small boil, combine Gelatin and boiling water... Set aside

In a sauce pan add Coconut Milk, Honey, and liquor, whisking to combine, heat on medium high heat and bring to a simmer.

Add in softened/hydrated gelatin, and continue whisking until gelatin is dissolved in the mixture.

Pour Hot Mixture into small jars or serving dishes, and place in the fridge for at least 2 hours, until the mixture is firm and set.

To serve: Invert the serving dish onto a plate, or simply serve the panna cotta in the small container. Enjoy!

*Elevate your Panna Cotta: Try spooning over some berries in sugar syrup, scooped passion fruit, or chopped mangos in a simple syrup.