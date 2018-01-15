Daybreak Delights: Coconut Panna Cotta

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Coconut Panna Cotta (Dairy Free)
What you Need
1 can (13.5 oz) Full Fat Coconut Milk
1 Tbsp Honey
1 tsp Grand Marnier
1 & 1/2 tsp (One Packet) gelatin
2 Tbsp Boiling Water
What to Do
In a small boil, combine Gelatin and boiling water... Set aside
In a sauce pan add Coconut Milk, Honey, and liquor, whisking to combine, heat on medium high heat and bring to a simmer.
Add in softened/hydrated gelatin, and continue whisking until gelatin is dissolved in the mixture.
Pour Hot Mixture into small jars or serving dishes, and place in the fridge for at least 2 hours, until the mixture is firm and set.
To serve: Invert the serving dish onto a plate, or simply serve the panna cotta in the small container. Enjoy!
*Elevate your Panna Cotta: Try spooning over some berries in sugar syrup, scooped passion fruit, or chopped mangos in a simple syrup.