CU women’s lacrosse player dies in vehicle accident in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. — A University of Colorado women’s lacrosse player died in a car accident on Saturday, the school said Monday.

Julia Sarcona, a 21-year-old senior attacker, died after her Subaru Forester crashed into a tree on Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon.

“On behalf of all of us in the CU Athletic Department we are heartbroken at the loss of Julia,” athletic director Rick George said.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Sarcona family, Julia’s friends and teammates. This is a very difficult loss for the Buff family and we are extremely saddened. Please keep Julia’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“The loss of Julia Sarcona is heartbreaking for our team and lacrosse family,” coach Ann Elliott said. “Our thoughts and all our love is with her family as I cannot even imagine what they are going through. “Her family has become our family over the years and we will look to support them in every way we can.

“Julia had an incredible heart, she was funny and caring, she could always make you laugh and smile, she was an integral part of this program and has impacted each of our lives in so many ways. There really aren’t words and there is no answer for how one deals with such a loss.

“As a team, we will go one step at a time as we try to find our way together and make sure everyone has all the resources and support they need. Again, our love and thoughts go out to Julia’s family. Her impact on our program and lives will never be forgotten.”

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 119 at mile marker 33 about 9 a.m. Saturday. Sarcona was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sarcona, a native of Northport, New York, was on track to graduate in the spring with a degree in public relations.

She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Alessandra, as well as a brother, Matthew, and a sister, Nina.