CDOT work on new U.S. 36 bridge to cause 20 minute closures on Tuesday

LYONS, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Transportation will set girders for a new bridge over Left Hand Creek on U.S. 36 on Tuesday.

It will happen on the highway approximately six miles south of Lyons and will prompt 20 minute closures throughout the day starting at 9 a.m., CDOT said.

CDOT said the 20 minute closures will happen eight times throughout the day when trucks arrive with the 153 foot long girders.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. – but could go longer.

Some alternative routes, according to CDOT, include: