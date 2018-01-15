Aurora non-profit helps homeless with shelter, toiletries on cold nights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- As temperatures plummet into the single digits and below zero, an Aurora group is helping give people who need help a warm place to stay.

The program is called Aurora Warms The Night and it is a shelter and service for the homeless.

For a decade, they have been helping folks when the temperature drops with not only one or two nights at a shelter or motel, but also toiletries and a bus pass.

and when it gets cold the demand for a warm place to stay goes up.

"The goal is: we're not trying to make this a luxury and comfort thing," said Brian Arnold. "We don't want them to freeze to death."

Aurora Warms The Night is able to do what they do based on grants and donations. For more information and to donate visit their website.