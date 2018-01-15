2 killed in I-70 rollover crash near Strasburg

STRASBURG, Colo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 70 east of Strasburg on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 313, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and at least one other person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The names, ages and gender of those who died and the person who was injured were not released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Icy conditions prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close both directions of Interstate 70 between Aurora and Limon.