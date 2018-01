ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two horses were killed when an outbuilding caught fire early Monday morning, Sable Altura Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 4 a.m. in the 24000 block of East Alameda Avenue in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Several horses were rescued by crews, but two died in the fire. The fire was extinguished, but the building suffered extensive damage.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.