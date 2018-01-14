Video: Arapahoe County deputy shows off dance moves while fueling up

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Filling up a gas tank on a cold night isn’t much fun, but one Arapahoe County deputy made the most of it.

Deputy Donovan with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office showed off his dance moves while fueling up at a gas station recently.

The sheriff’s office posted the video on Twitter of the deputy dancing to “Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While)” by The Doobie Brothers as he tried to stay warm while he filled up his patrol car at a gas station on a cold winter night.

These dance moves may not get Deputy Donovan on #DWTS but they sure kept him warm and energized on his graves shift after fueling up!

