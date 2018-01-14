Snow and cold temperatures move in tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a mild day, changes will move into Colorado tonight. Clouds will increase, winds will become gusty, and temperatures will drop quickly this evening.

Our storm system will start in the far northeastern corner of Colorado as rain and will turn to snow as temperatures get colder tonight. Snow showers will shift southwest into the Front Range by early Monday morning.

Snow will be falling on the Front Range, plains, and in the eastern mountains through the Monday morning commute. Roads will be wet and could turn icy in some spots...especially bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will start in the 20s in Denver tomorrow morning and will fall to the teens by the afternoon. Bundle up if you have to spend time outside.

Snow showers will become more isolated Monday afternoon and will taper off from north to south. By late Monday evening, snow will end in Colorado.

Snow totals will be small from this storm. Denver will see 0-1 inches with 1-3 inches possible on the northern Front Range, northeast plains, and foothills. Some of Colorado's central and eastern mountains will see 1-4 inches.

Tuesday will be dry with sunshine returning. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will warm to the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Thursday with dry conditions state-wide.

Our next chance for snow will arrive next Saturday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.