RTD launches L Line train service

DENVER — A new RTD train line went into operation on Sunday in Denver and it’s been created without building an inch of new track!

The new L Line represents what was the northern most section of the D Line.

The former D Line train ran to and from Littleton—through Downtown Denver—to the Five Points area. With the creation of the L Line, the D Line no longer continues north of downtown. The L Line now serves riders between the “Downtown Loop” and the Five Points’ 30th and Downing Station.

“When I saw the L Line it actually kind of caught me off guard because I didn’t know it existed yet,” a rider told FOX31 on Sunday.

The change will help keep trains moving on time by streamlining service and making RTD’s network of rail lines more efficient, according to RTD.

“It just goes downtown and it comes back,” one rider said. “It’s going to go a little faster, I guess.”

The @RideRTD L Line starts today. It’s a re-structuring of the D Line. pic.twitter.com/uWz2e0qMS3 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) January 14, 2018

The L Line name and color designation is already available on smart phone transit applications. The updates were not visible on maps posted inside RTD train cars on Sunday.

RTD told FOX31 the L Line is much more than a name change. The new line part of a larger expansion plan that would eventually connect to the A Line with service to Denver International Airport (DIA).

Proposed service frequency for the L Line is every 15 minutes on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes on weekdays from 8 p.m. to Midnight, according to RTD’s website.

Proposed service frequency on the weekend for the L Line is every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to Midnight, according to RTD’s website.