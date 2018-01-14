Arvada police shoot, kill suspect near I-70 and Kipling

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Arvada police shot and killed a suspect following a brief chase on Sunday night, the Arvada Police Department said.

A rather large crime scene near W 49th and Kipling in Arvada. Waiting on details now #KDVR pic.twitter.com/jJs4PUd6qD — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) January 15, 2018

The shooting occurred in the area of West 48th Avenue and Kipling Street at the Shell station in Wheat Ridge in the 4800 block of Kipling Street, police said.

The incident started up the street in Arvada at the shopping center in the 5000 block of Kipling Street when a search on the suspect’s license plates or ID showed that the suspect had felony warrants, according to Arvada police.

Officers confronted the suspect who fled the scene in the vehicle before running on foot.

Police said the suspect was shot and killed. No officers were injured in the incident.

This story is developing. We’ll update with the latest.