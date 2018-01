× One shot outside of 7-Eleven near Federal and Kentucky

DENVER — One person was shot outside a Denver 7-Eleven on Sunday night, Denver police said.

It happened near the intersection of West Kentucky Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This story is developing.