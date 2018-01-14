× Commerce City crash sends three to the hospital

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Commerce City Police are investigating a crash near Highway 85 and Westbound 104th avenue that sent three to the hospital.

The crash occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Sergeant Brian Trujillo.

A car driving Westbound on 104th avenue ran the red light and collided with another car that was traveling Northbound on Highway 85, police tell us.

Preliminary information states that there are no signs of alcohol or drugs.

All three parties involved were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.