Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California dental office

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Two people were injured after a vehicle went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Southern California early Sunday morning.

Authorities told KTLA that a Nissan Altima hit a center median while traveling at a high rate of speed, soared into the air, and plowed into the top floor of a two-story office building in Santa Ana, California.

Photos from the Orange County Fire Authority showed the front half of the car inside the the building while the back half dangled outside above a sidewalk.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

Fire officials said that the crash caused a fire that was quickly extinguished. One person was able to escape the vehicle on their own while the other had to be rescued.

Both victims survived with minor injuries, according to officials.

Police told KTLA that the driver admitted to using narcotics and the case will be submitted to the Orange County District's Attorney's Office after running toxicology tests to determine possible charges.

Officials used a crane to remove the car from the building around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday morning.